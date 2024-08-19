Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $211,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after buying an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $225.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.13.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $1,808,372.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.