Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $363.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

