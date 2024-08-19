Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $216.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

