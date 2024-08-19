Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 62.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 104.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

