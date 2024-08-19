Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $110.46 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $112.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

