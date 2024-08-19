BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.58. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BRF shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 392,533 shares changing hands.

BRFS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BRF by 534.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,533 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BRF by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,262 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

