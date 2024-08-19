Brookstone Capital Management Buys 554 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,750,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

NYSE COF opened at $139.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

