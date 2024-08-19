Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 632,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

BY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela C. Stewart purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at $164,672.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $106,795 and have sold 38,497 shares valued at $1,031,053. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 518,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

