C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 895,700 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
C3is Stock Performance
Shares of CISS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,070. C3is has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $491,780.00, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.
C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of C3is
About C3is
C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C3is
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- JD.com’s Record Net Profit Underscores Its Financial Strength
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Berkshire Hathaway’s Latest Portfolio Moves: A Strategic Shuffle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.