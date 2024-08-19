C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 895,700 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

C3is Stock Performance

Shares of CISS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,070. C3is has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $491,780.00, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of C3is

About C3is

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in C3is stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3is Inc. ( NASDAQ:CISS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 73.40% of C3is at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

