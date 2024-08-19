Calian Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$45.15 and a 52-week high of C$61.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.94. The firm has a market cap of C$551.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 5.0182992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calian Group

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.