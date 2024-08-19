Calian Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Calian Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$45.15 and a 52-week high of C$61.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.94. The firm has a market cap of C$551.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 5.0182992 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.13.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
