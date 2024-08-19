Calton & Associates Inc. Has $161,000 Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 374.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

