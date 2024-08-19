Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $99,511,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $73,125,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after acquiring an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $31,131,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $32,740,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

