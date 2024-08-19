Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of Canoo stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
Canoo Company Profile
