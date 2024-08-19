Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $17.43 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

CVX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.