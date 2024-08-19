Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.03% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.85. 2,565,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.30. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 499.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

