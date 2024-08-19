CAP Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CAP Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.