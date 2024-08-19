Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $783.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

