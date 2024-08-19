Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) versus Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Critical Review

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Cargotec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cargotec pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Columbus McKinnon pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cargotec pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbus McKinnon pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbus McKinnon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cargotec N/A N/A N/A Columbus McKinnon 4.52% 9.50% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cargotec and Columbus McKinnon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cargotec and Columbus McKinnon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cargotec 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbus McKinnon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Columbus McKinnon has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.78%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than Cargotec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cargotec and Columbus McKinnon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cargotec N/A N/A N/A $0.60 139.32 Columbus McKinnon $1.02 billion 0.94 $46.62 million $1.62 20.41

Columbus McKinnon has higher revenue and earnings than Cargotec. Columbus McKinnon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cargotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats Cargotec on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry. Its product portfolio includes straddle and shuttle carriers, reach stackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks; maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, equipment modernization services, and digital solutions; and Bromma spreaders. The Hiab segment provides load handling equipment under the HIAB, EFFER, and ARGOS brands; forestry and recycling cranes under the LOGLIFT and JONSERED brands; truck mounted forklifts under the MOFFETT and PRINCETON brands; skip loaders and hook lifts under the MULTILIFT brand; tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands; ProCare services; HiVision crane operating systems; and HiConnect platform. The MacGregor segment offers maritime cargo and load handling products, services, and solutions. Cargotec Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems. The company also provides linear motion products, elevator and mining drives, brakes, radio controls, collision avoidance systems, regenerative drives, AC and DC drive and motor control systems, DC motor and magnet control systems, and conductor bar systems; and underfloor lifting systems, lifting jacks, roof working platforms, hybrid lifting systems, turntables, bogie axle exchange and lifting systems, bogie lift and turn devices, and workshop equipment. In addition, it offers fabric and modular belt, and sanitary, stainless steel conveyors; pallet systems; parts and belts; rotary unions and swivel joints; check valves; accumulation and transfer tables, motion control systems, and steel and flexible chains; hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; actuators and rotary unions; and push button pendant stations, collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems. It serves EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food and beverage, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing markets. It offers its products to end users directly, and through distributors, independent crane builders, material handling specialists and integrators, original equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and engineering procurement and construction firms. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

