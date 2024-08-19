Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $847.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

