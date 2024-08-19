Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

CARR stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.