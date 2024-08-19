Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 523,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74,317 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CARE opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.