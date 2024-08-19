Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.47

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.47 and last traded at $155.02, with a volume of 417881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Carvana Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,356,236 shares of company stock valued at $290,748,285. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

