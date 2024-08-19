Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $166.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.58. 1,104,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $156.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $6,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,077,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $6,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,077,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,270,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total value of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,988,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,356,236 shares of company stock valued at $290,748,285. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $67,686,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

