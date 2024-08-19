Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Carvana Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $155.58. 1,104,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $156.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $6,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,077,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $6,650,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,077,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,356,236 shares of company stock worth $290,748,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

