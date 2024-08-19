Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.73. 84,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,775. The stock has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

