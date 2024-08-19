Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,896,000. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $168.57 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

