Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $492.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.56.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Featured Stories
