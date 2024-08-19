Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.27 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.