Chardan Capital Trims Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Target Price to $15.00

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Metagenomi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Metagenomi in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000.
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
