Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $51,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,319,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $201.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.72. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

