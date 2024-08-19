Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance
Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Charlotte’s Web
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.