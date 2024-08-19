Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Update

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,023,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,932,000 after purchasing an additional 175,130 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,727,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $353.31 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.25 and a 200-day moving average of $294.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

