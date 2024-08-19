Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $49,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,930,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $184.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $185.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

