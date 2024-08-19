Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,609.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 5,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 319,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Shares of LNG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.36. 118,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $186.68. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

