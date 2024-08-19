Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $186.33

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.33 and last traded at $186.33, with a volume of 51666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.