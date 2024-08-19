Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Shares of JPM opened at $214.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

