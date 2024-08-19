Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 675 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

CDW opened at $224.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.39. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

