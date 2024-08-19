Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart Company Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

