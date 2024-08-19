Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IXC opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.