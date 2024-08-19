Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $108.63 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

