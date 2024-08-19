Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $374.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

