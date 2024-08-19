Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

