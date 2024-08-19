Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

