Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 235 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.53. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Argus upped their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.