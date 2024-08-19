Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.9 %

VRT opened at $77.92 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

