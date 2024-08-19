Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Decreased by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.8% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.49 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $156.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

