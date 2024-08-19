Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,150,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 31,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144,942. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.