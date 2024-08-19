Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $37.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Chuy’s stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $639.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 607.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

