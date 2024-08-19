Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.32

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 109366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 99,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $2,253,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

