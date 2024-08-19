Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $764.86 on Monday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $729.36 and its 200-day moving average is $681.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

